40 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails start hunger strike

November 1, 2022 at 2:24 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinians demonstrate in front of Ofer Prison in solidarity with 30 prisoners on hunger strike, near the city of Ramallah in West Bank on September 25, 2022. [Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency]
Forty prisoners in the Israeli Ofer and Negev prisons yesterday informed their prison administrations that they would go on a hunger strike on Tuesday.

The detainees' protest came following the prison administration's disavowal of a recent agreement that was reached to limit the administrative detention of the Palestinian detainee, Raed Rayan, who had been on a hunger strike for 113 days.

Local media recently reported that the Israeli intelligence had, however, issued a six-month new administrative detention order against Rayan, who has been held behind bars since 3 November 2021.

The striking prisoners were reported to be members of the Fatah and Popular Front Movements.

