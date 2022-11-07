Israel renews Palestinian's administrative detention on release date

The Israeli Occupation authorities renewed the administrative detention of a Palestinian detainee, Adal Mousa, yesterday, which was the very day he was due to be released, reported Wafa news agency.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner's Society (PPS), Adal Mousa ended his hunger strike that lasted for 37 days, in protest against his administrative detention in Israel, after an agreement was reached on 12 September with the Israeli authorities to end his detention.

However, in a statement today, the PPS explained that, instead of ending his administrative detention as agreed, the Occupation authorities issued a new administrative detention order against him for a period of three months.

Father of two children, Adal Mousa was detained along with his brother on 7 August and jailed in Ofer Prison in Israel.

It comes after the Israeli Occupation authorities also renewed 22-year-old Musllam Ghawanme's administrative detention last month, on the very day he was due to be released, despite an Israeli military court ruling against the administrative detention order.

Moreover, Israeli authorities issued more than 1,500 administrative detention orders last year, according to a joint annual report by Palestinian prisoners' rights groups, compared with a little over 1,100 orders in 2020.

Today, there are 660 Palestinians held under administrative detention inside Israeli prisons. They include four MPs, two women — one of them a journalist — and two minors.

Prisoners held under administrative detention face neither charge nor trial, and the orders can be renewed repeatedly. Those in prison today have been boycotting Israeli military courts since the start of this year in an attempt to shed light on their predicament.

