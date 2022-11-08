Macron raises case of jailed activist with Egypt Sisi

French President, Emmanuel Macron said he received assurances from his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi on the health of jailed activist, Alaa Abdel Fattah, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Macron and Sisi held talks late Monday on the sidelines of UN Climate Summit COP27 in Egypt's Red Sea city of Sharm El-Sheikh.

"I raised the cases of several individual figures" including that of Alaa Abdel Fattah, who is on hunger strike, Macron told reporters.

The French leader said he received assurances from Al-Sisi that he was "committed to ensuring that (the) health of Alaa Abdel Fattah is preserved".

The French Presidency confirmed that Macron demanded the Egyptian President to release the jailed activist.

There was no comment from the Egyptian authorities on Macron's comments.

Alaa Abdel Fattah, holder of British citizenship, was jailed in 2014 for five years on charges of participating in an unauthorised gathering and, in 2019, he was also sentenced to another 5 years over accusations of spreading false information and joining a terrorist group.

Egypt is currently hosting COP27, with more than 100 leaders and Heads of States attending the global event to discuss ways to lessen the negative impacts of climate change and adapting to its repercussions.

READ: UK PM runs away from reporter asking about imprisoned British hunger striker