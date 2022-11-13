Portuguese / Spanish / English

7 French citizens currently detained in Iran, foreign minister says

November 13, 2022 at 12:05 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, France, Iran, Middle East, News
Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna on October 14, 2022 [Houssam Shbaro/Anadolu Agency]
Two more French citizens have been detained in Iran, bringing the total number of people from France held in the Islamic republic to seven, the country's foreign minister said on Saturday, reports Anadolu Agency.

"We are concerned about two other compatriots and it appears from the last verification that they are also detained," Catherine Colonna told the French daily Le Parisien. "We demand their immediate release, access to consular protection."

"My Iranian counterpart, with whom I had a long and difficult conversation, made a commitment to respect this right of access. I'm waiting for it to be realized," she added.

Iran has been rocked by protests since the September 16 death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a young woman, after her arrest for an alleged breach of dress rules.​​​​​​​

