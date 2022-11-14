Sudan: Critics of army are 'our enemy,' says Al-Burhan

The head of Sudan's Sovereign Council and Commander of the Armed Forces, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, said on Sunday that anyone who criticises the army "is our enemy."

According to a report on Al-Arabiya TV, Al-Burhan promised the Sudanese people to help form a civil government that would be protected by the army.

"We want a non-factional, civil government that we protect," the general told soldiers during a visit to an army base. "We promise the people to be at their side and we will not support anyone who will undermine the hopes of the Sudanese."

He stressed that "real change" is the goal, and that it will be achieved. "We will go ahead to achieve stability and unity of the country. We want an agreement protected by the armed forces."

Moreover, Al-Burhan added that he will overcome the crisis with Ethiopia, and claimed that the Sovereign Council has "balanced" relations with Sudan's neighbours.

Sudan: hospitalised former president sent back to prison