CIA Director to Turkiye: strikes in Syria put US troops in danger

CIA is warning NATO member, Turkiye, against a new military operation in Syria, after strikes in the country late last month endangered US troops, Reuters reports.

According to the report, CIA Director, Bill Burns, spoke by phone with his Turkish counterpart, conveying his "strong opposition" to a new Turkish military operation in Syria, according to a Pentagon readout on the call.

Burns "expressed concern over escalating action in northern Syria and Turkiye, including recent airstrikes, some of which directly threatened the safety of US personnel who are working with local partners in Syria to defeat terrorist group, Daesh," the report said.

