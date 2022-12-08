Portuguese / Spanish / English

CIA Director to Turkiye: strikes in Syria put US troops in danger

December 8, 2022 at 3:31 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Europe & Russia, International Organisations, Middle East, NATO, News, Syria, Turkey, US
Turkish army members of 1st and 3rd Border Regiment Commands guard the border near Gaziantep, Turkiye on November 20, 2022. [Mehmet Akif Parlak - Anadolu Agency]
Turkish army members of 1st and 3rd Border Regiment Commands guard the border near Gaziantep, Turkiye on November 20, 2022. [Mehmet Akif Parlak - Anadolu Agency]
 December 8, 2022 at 3:31 pm

CIA is warning NATO member, Turkiye, against a new military operation in Syria, after strikes in the country late last month endangered US troops, Reuters reports.

According to the report, CIA Director, Bill Burns, spoke by phone with his Turkish counterpart, conveying his "strong opposition" to a new Turkish military operation in Syria, according to a Pentagon readout on the call.

Burns "expressed concern over escalating action in northern Syria and Turkiye, including recent airstrikes, some of which directly threatened the safety of US personnel who are working with local partners in Syria to defeat terrorist group, Daesh," the report said.

READ: Turkish military vehicle runs over and kills woman and her son in Syria

Categories
Asia & AmericasEurope & RussiaInternational OrganisationsMiddle EastNATONewsSyriaTurkeyUS
Show Comments
The JNF/KKL A Charity Complicit With Ethnic Cleansing book launch
Show Comments