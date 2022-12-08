Israel Forces raid, destroy Culture Ministry office in Jenin

Israeli Occupation Forces, this morning, raided and destroyed the Culture Ministry Office based in the northern Occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

According to Wafa news agency, the Israeli soldiers invaded the city and launched several attacks in the neighbouring refugee camp, provoking protests with local Palestinian residents.

Moreover, Israeli troops blew up the main door of the Ministry building and barged into the office, tampering with its contents and damaging books and paintings on display.

In a statement, the Culture Ministry stressed the need to expose the arbitrary crimes committed by Israel against the Palestinian cultural sector in attempts to obliterate the Palestinian memory.

During the raid in Jenin, the Israeli Occupation Forces shot and killed three Palestinians at point blank range.

The three men were named as Sedqi Zakarneh, 29, from the city of Jenin; Tareq Al-Damej, 29, from Jenin refugee camp; and Atta Shalaby, 46, from Qabatya, near Jenin.

Fierce fighting erupted between Israeli Occupation Forces and local Palestinians in the aftermath of the murders. At least ten Palestinians were wounded by live fire and were taken to hospital for treatment.

The latest murders bring the total of Palestinians killed by the Israeli Occupation Forces since the beginning of this year to 216, an average of one Palestinian killed every 1.5 days so far, this year alone.

