Israel threatens to bomb Beirut airport, accuses Iran of smuggling weapons to Hezbollah

Israeli media has reported that Israel has threatened to bomb Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport, claiming it was used to smuggle weapons from Iran to Hezbollah.

It suggested that Iran is trying to use a new smuggling passageway through Beirut after the failure of the Damascus passageway, adding that Tel Aviv is investigating Tehran's attempt to smuggle weapons through civilian flights to Beirut.

On Thursday, the Lebanese authorities denied news that the Iranian Meraj Airlines had transported weapons to the Hezbollah group through Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut.

This came during a press conference at the airport, where Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi and Director General of Civil Aviation Fadi Al-Hassan were present.

Mawlawi denied transporting weapons through Meraj Airlines, stressing: "The airport security apparatus is aware of everything that enters and exits Lebanon."

READ: EU envoys boycott Western Wall tour

Saudi Arabia's Al-Hadath channel had discussed the use of Iran's Meraj flights to transport weapons and equipment to Hezbollah, saying that this would affect the work of Beirut Airport.

Responding to allegations of arms transfers through aviation, Mawlawi affirmed: "We are keen to apply the laws to all aviation, and the most important thing is to protect Lebanon and the safety of aviation."

He added: "The Director General of Civil Aviation clarified the issue, and he is carrying out his responsibilities in this regard, like any officer in the airport security apparatus."

In his statements to journalists, Al-Hassan confirmed that claims of weapons being transported through Beirut airport are "unfounded".

He explained: "The Iranian Miraj company started its first flight to Beirut International Airport on 14 October, and it meets all security requirements."

The Director General of Civil Aviation confirmed: "The timing of this news is harmful to the reputation of Beirut Airport."

READ: Israel defence minister ordered 1954 explosions that hit US, UK targets in Egypt