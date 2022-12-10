US cuts $18mn from SDF militia allocations

Turkish media disclosed that the defence spending draft bill, which includes the budget of the US Department of Defence, witnessed $18,368 million worth of cuts from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militia allocations.

Turkey's Anadolu Agency noted that the US House of Representatives passed the national defence authorisation bill, with the support of a majority of the Republican and Democratic parties by 350 to 80 votes. It was referred to the Senate for a vote, with an estimated budget of $858 billion.

It added that the 4,000-page bill, through which the House of Representatives approved $487,513,000 out of the $541,692,000 requested to be granted to US partners, including the SDF, in the scope of fighting Daesh in Iraq and Syria.

According to the news agency, they considered that $35.8 million out of the $358.15 million requested for Iraq were unjustified, while the amount of $322.2 million was found appropriate to be granted to Iraq.

Anadolu Agency noted that $18.368 million out of the $183.677 requested for the SDF is not justified.

Meanwhile, $165.309 has been approved for activities, including the US military's cooperation with the SDF.

