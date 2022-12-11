Portuguese / Spanish / English

Harrisa added to UNESCO heritage list

Harissa made its way onto the Intangible Cultural Heritage Index which aims to protect the hot chili pepper paste. Tunis applied to the UN body asking for its inclusion arguing it was an integral part of its culinary tradition
December 11, 2022 at 9:15 am | Published in: Africa, International Organisations, Tunisia, UNESCO, Videos & Photo Stories
December 11, 2022 at 9:15 am

READ: Israel settlers try to build illegal outpost on Palestinian UNESCO heritage site

Categories
AfricaInternational OrganisationsTunisiaUNESCOVideos & Photo Stories
Show Comments
The JNF/KKL A Charity Complicit With Ethnic Cleansing book launch
Show Comments