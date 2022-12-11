Harrisa added to UNESCO heritage list

Harissa made its way onto the Intangible Cultural Heritage Index which aims to protect the hot chili pepper paste. Tunis applied to the UN body asking for its inclusion arguing it was an integral part of its culinary tradition
