US: Civilian-led gov't to protect human rights in Sudan

The US Embassy in Sudan said Saturday that the formation of a civilian-led government would help protect human rights in the country.

"The establishment of a new civilian-led government that restores Sudan's democratic transition will open the door to better protection of human rights," the embassy said in a statement on the occasion of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The statement said Washington will continue "to support the Sudanese people in their pursuit of a democratic nation that respects human rights."

The US "continued without pause its support for the fundamental rights of the Sudanese people through a range of programs to promote democracy and human rights via civil society organisations," it added.

On December 5, Sudan's military and political groups signed a framework agreement to end the country's months-long crisis.

The deal pledges a 2-year transition period and the appointment of a civilian prime minister by political parties that signed the framework agreement.

Sudan has been without a functioning government since October 2021 when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency, a move decried by political forces as a "military coup."