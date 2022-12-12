Portuguese / Spanish / English

BP signs MOU on large-scale green hydrogen production in Egypt

December 12, 2022 at 7:05 pm | Published in: News
A British Petroleum (BP) filling station seen on 20 May 2014 [Mike Mozart/Flickr]
BP has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Egyptian government with the aim of establishing a large-scale renewable hydrogen production facility in the North African country, it said in a statement 8 December, Bloomberg reports.

"Egypt has world-class renewable energy resources, and we look forward to working with the government to explore how we can support its ambitious low-carbon strategy," BP Executive Vice President of Gas and Low Carbon Energy, Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath said in the statement.

The MOU was signed by BP, Egypt's New and Renewable Energy Authority, the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company, the General Authority for Suez Canal Economic Zone and the Sovereign Fund of Egypt for Investment and Development (TSFE), the reports says.

