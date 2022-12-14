Israelis plan to immigrate to the US due to incoming right-wing gov't

An Israeli journalist revealed yesterday that groups from Israel are planning to immigrate because of the incoming extremely right-wing government.

Zvika Klein, a journalist for the Jerusalem Post said that one of the reasons that prompted them to plan to immigrate is their dissatisfaction with the religious situation and fear of imposing extremist Jewish law on the Israeli population.

According to Klein, there is a group of about 1,000 people that is working these days to recruit 10,000 Israelis for mass immigration to the US.

"This group of young people, as well as elderly people, do not like the election results and the return of Netanyahu and the religious and extremist parties, so they decided to immigrate abroad."

An Israeli-American, who currently lives in the US, announced that he is ready to host Israeli immigrants on a huge farm that he owns. He said, "Israel is no longer safe for Jews, and it is important to immigrate to the US and leave Israel because it has become a very extremist country."

