Palestinians displaced from Syria call on UNRWA to provide winter supplies

December 15, 2022 at 10:23 am | Published in: Lebanon, Middle East, News, Palestine, Syria
A Palestinian woman walks past the shuttered headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Refugees (UNRWA) in Gaza City [MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images]
Palestinian refugees who were displaced from Syria to Lebanon have called on the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) to provide them with urgent assistance in securing heating supplies and warm clothes as winter takes its hold.

The Association of Palestinians Displaced from Syria to Lebanon expressed its members' demands that UNRWA fulfill its responsibilities either by distributing winter supplies and warm clothes, or by granting refugees cash allowances so they can buy their urgent seasonal needs. The association also asserted that aid should include all displaced Palestinians in Lebanon.

There are some 29,000 Palestinians in Lebanon who were displaced from Syria. They suffer from difficult economic conditions due to the lack of supplies, difficulties surrounding their ability to work and the persistent delay in UNRWA aid.

