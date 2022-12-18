Portuguese / Spanish / English

Hamas warns of settler intrusions into Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa to celebrate Hanukkah

December 18, 2022 at 11:45 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, Videos & Photo Stories
Jewish settlers, accompanied by Israeli forces, storm into Al-Aqsa Mosque on 14 December 2017 [Anadolu Agency]
 December 18, 2022 at 11:45 am

Palestinian resistance group has warned of grave consequences from planned settler intrusions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, reports Anadolu Agency.

Settler groups have called on supporters to force their way into the flashpoint site on Sunday to celebrate the 8-day holiday.

In a Saturday statement, Hamas termed the planned setter intrusions as a "dangerous escalation and a provocation of Palestinian sentiments".

"We hold the Israeli occupation government fully responsible for the repercussions of these raids and provocations," the Palestinian group warned.

READ: Scores of Israelis storm Al-Aqsa complex in Jerusalem

Hamas went on to call on Palestinians "to defend the Al-Aqsa Mosque by intensifying their presence" at the holy site.

For Muslims, Al-Aqsa represents the world's third holiest site. Jews, for their part, refer to the area as the "Temple Mount", claiming it had been the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestineVideos & Photo Stories
Show Comments
The JNF/KKL A Charity Complicit With Ethnic Cleansing book launch
Show Comments