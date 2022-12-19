4x4 and motorcycle stolen from Israel military base

An Israeli military base in the Negev has been breached by unidentified people, local media reported yesterday, a 4×4 and motorcycle were reported missing, Al Mayadeen website reported.

Israeli news website Walla! said that the breach was discovered while occupation forces were securing the base, which is located in Negev, as they noticed a big hole in the fence placed around the military base.

After further investigations, it was revealed that the people, who penetrated the military base, cut the fence, entered the base on foot and stole the vehicle and the motorcycle.

READ: Israeli arrested for smuggling sensitive military components to Russia

"This is not the first time that arms have been stolen from this base," Walla! reported a military source saying, adding that "arms, military equipment and ammunition" were stolen from this military base several times last year.

The Israeli soldiers, who were present on the site, did not notice any suspicious activity in the place where the penetration happened despite being close to a gathering of soldiers.

In November, the Israeli occupation forces, in cooperation with the Israeli police and the general security services, investigated the disappearance of more than 70,000 bullets and 70 grenades from Tel Aviv's military base in the occupied Syrian Golan.

READ: France condemns expulsion of Palestinian lawyer from occupied Jerusalem