Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir agree to sack teachers who criticise Israel occupation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right ally in the coalition government, Itamar Ben-Gvir, have agreed to sack and refuse hiring teachers who criticise the Israeli occupation, Arab48 reported on Friday.

The agreement between Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir referred to the teachers who criticise the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories or take part in anti-Israeli occupation protest, claiming "this is terrorism."

According to the Israeli newspaper, Ben-Gvir, head of Otzma Yehudit, had been convicted over supporting terrorism and racism.

Ben-Gvir did his amendments to the law after a number of officials in the Ministry of Education Ministry refused to sack a teacher over expressing his anti-occupation stance on social media.

In his amendment, MK Ben-Gvir suggested the formation of an anti-terror council consisting of five members chosen by him from the Education ministry, police, Shabak and local councils.

This council will have the power to sack teachers or refuse hiring new teachers if it was proven that they had condemned or took part in a protest against the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands.

