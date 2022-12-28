PA: Leaks disclose fierce battle over who will succeed Abbas

A fierce battle is currently taking place over who will succeed Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, the Shehab News Agency reported.

The news site said a leak from a senior PA official, which was purportedly attributed to PA Minister for Civil Affairs, Hussein Al-Sheikh, appears to show the minister expressing anger that Abbas "is intentionally causing chaos" in the occupied West Bank.

He also attacked PA Intelligence Chief Majed Faraj, a close aide to Abbas, insulting him.

"I am telling you that Abu Mazen [Abbas] is a partner in the chaos and he has an interest in it," he said. "I am sorry to tell you this."

He expected that Abbas is laying the ground for his Fatah deputy Mahmoud Al-Aloul to succeed him, pointing out that the PA security services and part of Fatah's Central Committee are involved in the issue of identifying Abbas' heir.

