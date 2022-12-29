Arafat nephew: Negative atmosphere in Fatah will produce more leaks

Nasser Al-Qudwa, nephew of late PLO, Palestinian Authority (PA) and Fatah leader Yasser Arafa, has said "the leaks from the Fatah Central Committee, the latest of which was the leak of Hussein Al-Sheikh, reflect the negative and ill atmosphere prevailing in the movement that will produce other leaks and worse results."

"I am neither surprised nor shocked by these leaks, and others will emerge in light of this negative atmosphere in the movement," Al-Qudwa told Al-Resalah Net.

He described the situation as "very bad", adding that "half measures do not work, and the Palestinian issue needs a national dialogue between the main parties on the basis of the need to end the role of some personalities who must go."

He renewed his call for joint action to launch a comprehensive national vision that restores the Palestinian home on the basis of national partnership.

