Jordan seeks new recruits for Jerusalem Endowment Department

Jordan's Ministerial Council approved a proposal yesterday to recruit 100 new employees for the Jerusalem Endowment Department, Petra news agency has reported. The department is part of Jordan's Ministry of Religious Endowments (Awqaf), and is responsible for overseeing the affairs of Al-Aqsa Mosque and other religious sites in the Israeli-occupied city.

"This comes as part of the continuous Jordanian support under King Abdullah II for the Jerusalem Endowment Department and its efforts to take care of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the other Islamic and Christian holy sites," explained the council. The Hashemite Kingdom retains custodianship over the holy sites in the city of Jerusalem.

In a related matter, Jordan's Foreign Ministry condemned in the strongest possible terms the desecration of Al Aqsa Mosque on Tuesday morning by Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir. "This was a provocative act," said ministry spokesperson Sinan Al-Majali, "and a "flagrant violation of international law and the status quo in Jerusalem."

