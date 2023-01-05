Latest News
Israel: democracy is in 'grave danger' say 70% of left-wing Jews
Palestinians factions congratulate prisoner released after 40 years
Report: Israel carried out 8,724 violations against Palestinians in 2022
Real Madrid star Luka Modric rejects offer to join Saudi Al-Nassr Club
Tunisia: 5 parties reject gov't plan to 'liquidate' opponents
Yemen: home of opposition leader raided by security forces
Tunisia: Financial crisis will worsen if no IMF deal is made
Jewish rabbi slams Israel finance minister for cut soda tax
Israel: Deri ministerial roles 'exceed boundaries of reasonableness,' says attorney general
Tunisia: president accuses parties of seeking to thwart election
365 Egypt companies smuggle funds via offshore accounts, businessman says
Jordan MPs calls for expelling Israel envoy
Lebanon detains ex-Hezbollah soldier working for Israel
Hamas condemns settler attack on Christian cemetery in Jerusalem
Iran frees actress Alidoosti, jailed over anti-government unrest
