Israel plans to demolish dozens of Palestinian schools, education watchdog warns 

The Arab Campaign for Education for All (ACEA) yesterday warned that Israeli occupation forces have delivered demolition orders to 58 schools in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in flagrant violation of Palestinian children's right to education.

"The Israeli authorities have issued six demolition or stop-building orders targeting six Palestinian schools during the past year [2022], in addition to demolition notices targeting 58 schools in the West Bank, including Jerusalem which serve more than 6,500 Palestinian students and provide jobs to more than 700 educational staff," ACEA said in a statement.

The statement warned that the violations affect children, teachers and school buildings, stressing on the need that concerned institutions and the relevant United Nations agencies assume their role and responsibilities in pressuring the Israeli occupation government to stop the policy of demolishing schools.

"Time has come for international institutions to go beyond expressions of denunciation and condemnation, and to pressure the Israeli occupation to stop its continuous violations against the education sector in Palestine," it said.

