Portuguese / Spanish / English

Jewish extremists write hate slogans on Church wall in Jerusalem

January 13, 2023 at 1:24 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
An Armenian Apostolic priest guards the "Immovable Ladder" under one of the windows of the church of the Holy Sepulchre, in Jerusalem, on April 29, 2021. [EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images]
An Armenian Apostolic priest guards the "Immovable Ladder" under one of the windows of the church of the Holy Sepulchre, in Jerusalem, on April 29, 2021. [EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images]
 January 13, 2023 at 1:24 pm

Jewish extremists have written racist slurs in Hebrew on the wall of the Armenian Church in Occupied East Jerusalem, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The incident took place late Thursday, the High Presidency Committee of Churches of the Palestinian Authority said.

READ: Settlers vandalise Christian cemetery in Jerusalem

"The racist attack by fanatical religious settlers, with sinful hands writing the words 'Revenge and death to Arabs, Armenians and Christians' on the walls of the Armenian Patriarchate in Occupied Jerusalem, is an inevitable result of hate speech and ugly provocation," the Committee said.

The Committee held the Israeli government responsible for the incident with its "racist-colonial" policies.

READ: Jerusalem churches in crosshairs of escalating extremist attacks: Churches Council

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
International perspectives on apartheid and decolonization in Palestine
Show Comments