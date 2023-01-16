Algeria: CAF investigates remarks about Morocco at African football tournament

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced an investigation into remarks made against the Kingdom of Morocco during the opening ceremony of the African Nations Championship currently being held in Algeria. CAF and FIFA regulations are clear that national football authorities must refrain from engaging in politics and must remain neutral in matters of a political nature.

The CAF was briefed on some of the political statements made during the opening ceremony of the tournament last Friday. "These political statements do not belong to CAF and do not reflect the view or opinion of the politically neutral organisation," the confederation said.

An investigation, it added, will determine whether and to what extent the political statements and incidents that took place during the opening ceremony violate CAF and FIFA regulations.

READ: African football dispute ended by Cameroon and Algeria