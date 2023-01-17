Egypt: activist Muhammad Ali given life sentence and put on 'terrorist' list

The Egyptian judiciary has issued a life sentence to political activist Muhammad Ali, Arabi21 has reported. Thirty-seven others were also charged with inciting violence, spreading false news and joining a terrorist group, in what the media call the "Joker" case.

The Supreme State Security Court sentenced sixteen of the defendants, including a girl, to five years in prison with hard labour. Five others were sentenced to ten years each. The rest were acquitted.

Muhammad Ali and 14 others were designated officially as "terrorists". The well-known activist has been living outside of Egypt for years. He was the first to shed light on the issue of presidential palaces and the huge budgets allocated for them by the government. He recorded and broadcast videos online, urging Egyptians to rise up against the regime of Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

The court relied on investigations conducted by the Egyptian security services. It accepted as evidence allegations that the defendants had committed several crimes, including joining a group established contrary to the provisions of the law, and which aimed to disrupt constitutional provisions and prevent state institutions and authorities from carrying out their duties.

"The defendants were charged with publishing false news about the political and economic conditions in the country with the intention of disturbing public order within the framework of the terrorist [sic] Muslim Brotherhood's goals, and promoting the group's goals that aim to undermine trust in the Egyptian state and its institutions, in an attempt by them to incite the people against the Egyptian state, institutions and the officials in charge of governance," claimed the Public Prosecutors.

Ali was one of the most prominent opposition figures who called on Egyptians to demonstrate on 11 November against Al-Sisi, coinciding with the UN Climate Change Conference hosted by Egypt.

In his online videos, he said that the demonstrations — which he called the "Climate Revolution" — represented a golden opportunity to push for change. He also used Facebook to say: "It is not a time of differences now, but some people will be held accountable, and this means justice and restoration of rights. I address the people since they are the majority and the real force, who are the free brave people. Save Egypt from Al-Sisi."