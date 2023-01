Moroccan fans respond to Mandela 'Western Sahara' speech

The fans of football team Raja Casablanca mocked the recent speech of Mandla Mandela, the grandson of Nelson Mandela, who called Morocco-controlled Western Sahara 'the only colony left in Africa' at the opening of a football tournament in Algiers. The Moroccan fans' banner referenced Orania, an unofficial enclave of white-Africaners in South Africa.