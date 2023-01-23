Iran vows to include European armies on terror list

The Speaker of the Iranian parliament has warned of an "immediate and decisive" response to the European Parliament's move to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation, Fars has reported. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made his remarks during the parliament's open session on Sunday.

Ghalibaf said that the Iranian parliament will similarly "designate the armies of the European countries in the region as terrorist groups and organisations and take the necessary measures to deal with them."

Chaired by the speaker, the open session was attended by Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and IRGC chief Major General Hossein Salami.

"These are not cases that we easily ignore and we will use the best of our ability for any countermeasures and deterrents," said the parliamentary official. "Once again, the parliament will respond immediately and decisively to any action that means placing the IRGC on the terrorist and sanctions list."

He called on the West to "think carefully" about the move against the IRGC, "so that the window of opportunity for diplomacy is not closed."

