Israel Army says its surveillance drone downed during offensive in Jenin, West Bank

The Israeli Army radio, on Thursday, said an army surveillance drone was downed during Israel's offensive in Jenin, in the northern region of the Occupied West Bank, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The radio, however, did not give further details on how the drone was downed in Jenin, adding that there is no fear of leakage of information.

The Israeli public broadcaster, KAN, said the Israeli Army has launched an offensive in Jenin as the group, Islamic Jihad, was allegedly preparing for a massive attack, without providing further detail.

On Thursday, nine Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli Forces in the Jenin refugee camp, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

READ: Israel Occupation Forces kill 9 Palestinians, wound 20 others in Jenin