Tunisia railway union: $326m in company losses, authorities are responsible 

The General-Secretary of the Tunisian National Railway Company (SNCFT) trade union, Khamis Sakr, revealed yesterday that the company is suffering losses of 1,000 million dinars ($326 million), blaming the supervisory authority and the presidency of the government for the difficult situation the company is experiencing.

He confirmed that the daily losses caused by preventing the phosphates train from passing through Line 13 due to disruptions and protests are estimated at 120,000 dinars ($39,185), noting that the line provides 40 per cent of the company's revenues.

Sakr stated that the company brought 20new wagons to be used for transporting phosphates, however, only six are being used due to the frequent disruptions to train movement on Line 13.

"The company can recover within one year if the government provides it with the necessary equipment and investments," Sakr said. He added that the company faces many problems such as degenerated infrastructure due to "the ageing of the railway network".

