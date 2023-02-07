Latin-Palestinian Forum discusses Brazil's support for Palestine

The President of the Latin-Palestinian Forum, Mohamad El-Kadri, made an official visit to the Brazilian capital, Brasilia, to discuss the latest developments on the local and international arenas, in addition to the situation in Palestine, with some officials in the new Brazilian government.

In a meeting with the foreign policy adviser to the president, Celso Amorim, El-Kadri first condemned the storming of the presidential residence, the Supreme Federal Court (STF) and the parliament building by supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro.

President of the Latin-Palestinian Forum Mohamad El-Kadri (C) meets with members of the new Brazilian government

He went on to praise the recent positions of the Brazilian government, which had condemned the Israeli massacre in Jenin and Member of the Knesset Itamar Ben-Gvir's attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. He also called on the international community to provide protection for the Palestinian people and work to end the occupation and establish an independent Palestinian state, which is guaranteed by all international laws and norms.

El-Kadri also visited Minister of Labour, Luis Marinho, and discussed how the Brazilian government can support the Palestinian cause and the steadfastness of the Palestinian people in the face of the Israeli occupation. Marinho promised that there will be many measures and steps to support the Palestinian people and their just cause.

