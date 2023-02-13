UAE minister calls for more earthquake support during visit to Turkey

The foreign minister of the UAE has called for more aid following the earthquakes that hit Turkiye and Syria last week. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan made his call during a visit to Turkiye on Sunday, when he went to areas in Kahramanmaras province hit by the devastating earthquakes.

According to media reports, the minister visited the coordination centre of Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) where officials briefed him about developments related to relief work in a bid to mitigate the humanitarian crisis.

The UAE Foreign Ministry said that Sheikh Abdullah affirmed that the UAE is keen to stand by the Turkish people and provide the required support and assistance for those affected to help them through this ordeal.

The UAE started the delivery of tents capable of housing 33,000 people to Turkiye after the earthquake. To date, 515 large tents each capable of housing 16 people have been delivered, around a quarter of the intended number.

READ: Syria slams US sanctions for 'exacerbating disaster' after earthquake