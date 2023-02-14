Netanyahu argues with Ben-Gvir in cabinet meeting

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had an argument with the Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, during the Cabinet meeting on Sunday with regard to the latter's request to demolish a 14-storey Palestinian building in occupied East Jerusalem under the pretext of it being built without a permit. Ben-Gvir considered it to be a suitable response to a hit-and-run that took place in the city on Friday in which three settlers were killed.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth today, Netanyahu rejected Ben-Gvir's request on the basis that it might prompt international reactions. Ben-Gvir rejected such a containment policy and paying notice to international reactions when considering internal affairs.

The uninhabited building is located next to the Apartheid Wall. Far-right extremist Ben-Gvir provided Netanyahu with reports claiming that it poses a security threat. He suggested that it be blown up in a controlled manner by Israeli army engineers.

According to one of Netanyahu's aides, it was said at an earlier cabinet meeting that the demolition of a new building, which Ben-Gvir demanded should be blown up, could spark "riots" in Jerusalem.

During the argument, both Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir raised their voices. The prime minister was apparently content with his routine responses, while Ben-Gvir called for the tightening of procedures and intensifying measures against the Palestinians.

Although the Cabinet had agreed to intensify anti-Palestinian activities in occupied Jerusalem, Netanyahu asked Ben-Gvir to reduce and limit them, especially with regard to the demolition of buildings.

When Netanyahu expressed his opposition to the demolition of the 14-storey building due to political considerations, Ben-Gvir said loudly, "What political considerations… The world must understand that we are being killed here, we are a sovereign state that enforces the law and there is no reason why we should not respond."

He then turned to the prime minister and asked him directly, "We are being killed, and you are talking about angering the Arabs? This building is a security threat. They climb up onto its roof and throw stones at our soldiers. It is a serious security threat that affects the entire area, and we must destroy it."

