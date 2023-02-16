Palestine: Settler attacks are result of their sense of protection

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates attributed the escalation in settler attacks on Palestinians and their land and property to the settlers' sense of immunity, protection and the support provided to them by the incumbent far-right Israeli government, which boasts about offering more weapons and combat training to settlers.

In a statement released yesterday, the ministry warned of the dangers of settler attacks and provocations that constitute calls for further escalation and tension, which enables the Israeli government to exploit the situation to implement its expansionist policies and Judaise Palestinian territories.

The ministry added that settler attacks constitute a "division of roles" arrangement between the Israeli army and settlers.

"It has become clear that the Israeli right-wing ruling coalition is a coalition of settlers and settlements that resorts to igniting more fire in the conflict arena in order to make it easier for it to pass its plans and … absorb the anger and reactions of the international community," the statement added.

The ministry stressed that stopping all illegal unilateral Israeli measures and curbing settler violence is the only way to deescalate the situation and achieve calm.

Israeli data revealed that attacks by Jewish settlers against Palestinians in the occupied territories have increased sharply, noting that they include aggression on people, property, farms, trees and crops, Quds Press reported on Sunday.

The Walla news website reported that the Israeli security institution is worried about the increase in settler attacks against Palestinians.

Since the start of 2023, data presented to the Defence Minister included 102 reports about settler crimes across the occupied West Bank compared to 50 crimes during the same period in 2022.

READ: Palestinians warn of escalation of settler terrorist attacks