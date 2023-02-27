Algeria to reopen its embassy in Ukraine 'as soon as possible'

Algeria will reopen its embassy in Kyiv one year after it was closed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Algerian state television said yesterday citing a Foreign Ministry statement, Reuters reported.

"This decision falls within the framework of preserving the interests of the Algerian state and the interests of the national community in this country," state TV quoted the Foreign Ministry as saying.

"The Algerian embassy in Kiev, which suspended its activities due to the deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, will be managed by the Chargé d'Affaires," it added.

The embassy closed in March last year after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The decision to reopen it will be effective "as soon as possible," the statement added.

