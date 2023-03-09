Israel's Netanyahu accuses Opposition of seeking to overthrow his government

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Thursday, accused the Opposition of seeking to overthrow his "democratically elected" government over nation-wide protests against his government's judicial overhaul plan, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"We are trying to reach compromises, but the opposition has so far refused, because the issue is not legal reform. They are trying to overthrow a democratically elected government," Netanyahu told reporters at Ben Gurion Airport, ahead of leaving for Italy on a 3-day visit.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hard-right coalition plans changes to the judiciary that would include curbing Supreme Court powers. Netanyahu says this will restore balance between branches of government, but critics see it as an effort to hollow out judicial independence.

Speaking to reporters, Netanyahu said, "We will do our best to prevent disruption of life and will not allow them to overturn the decision of the majority," accusing the Opposition of trying to descend the country into chaos.

Later, Netanyahu wrote on Telegram: "We will not allow them to disturb the peace of the Israeli citizens; we will not allow anyone to disrupt democracy."

Opposition leader, Yair Lapid, responded to Netanyahu's post in a tweet saying "Even on the steps of the plane, on his way to a wasted and unnecessary weekend at the expense of the state, Netanyahu cannot stop lying".

"The government has not approved any attempt at negotiation, and continues to push legislation that will turn us into a messianic, extremist and undemocratic state," he added.

Hundreds of Israelis protested in their cars on the roads leading to Ben Gurion Airport to prevent Netanyahu from reaching it, prompting Netanyahu and his wife, Sarah, to leave on board a helicopter from West Jerusalem to Ben Gurion.

