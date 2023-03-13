Egypt constructs 'largest man-made river in world'

Egypt is building the New Delta Project, which will include the largest man-made river in the world to deliver water needed to cultivate almost 9,200 square kilometres of land in the Western Desert.

The importance of the project has been discussed by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, who met with Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly on Sunday, along with Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, Alsayid Al-Qaseer, and Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Hani Sweilem. Some senior officers of the Egyptian Armed Forces also took part in the meeting to discuss the importance of the project for agricultural production, land reclamation and increasing the agricultural area of the state.

During the meeting, Al-Sisi stressed the need for coordination between all parties to complete the project and use modern irrigation systems within the framework of the policy of rationalising water consumption and raising the efficiency of its management, reported Sada Al-Balad news website.

The project includes around 22 kilometres of underground pipes which will transport groundwater, agricultural drainage and surface water after being treated at Al-Hamam Water Station. The river's open path extends for 92 kilometres, and 35 per cent of the construction work for the water transmission pipes has been completed, as has 65 per cent of the open area work.

