Israel targeted 215 journalists in West Bank, Jerusalem in 2022, report finds

Israeli occupation authorities targeted 215 Palestinian journalists in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem in 2022, the Journalist Support Committee (JSC) revealed yesterday.

The Beirut-based JSC published the figures yesterday to mark the National Day for the Injured Palestinian "Palestinian journalists endure a dangerous work environment as they are always subject to the Israeli occupation's attacks and violations," the JSC said.

"The Israeli occupation uses internationally-banned arms in its daily aggression on journalists."

According to the JSC, the Israeli occupation forces do not care about the Palestinian journalists as they open fire at them even when they are visibly wearing bullet-proof press vests.

May saw the highest number of injuries among journalists, the JSC said, with 54 wounded by occupation forces in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, adding that they are being targeted in order to stop them documenting Israel's crimes.

