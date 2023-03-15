Morocco joins Spain and Portugal in joint bid to host 2030 FIFA World Cup 

Morocco's King Mohammed VI announced on Tuesday that his country is to join Spain and Portugal in a joint bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, Anadolu has reported. The statement by the king was read out at a meeting of the Confederation of African Football.

"This joint bid, which is unprecedented in football history, will bring together Africa and Europe, the northern and southern Mediterranean, and the African, Arab and Euro-Mediterranean worlds," said the Moroccan monarch. "It will also bring out the best in all of us; in effect, a combination of genius, creativity, experience and means."

This is the sixth time that Morocco has sought to host the international football tournament. The Moroccan national team surprised everyone with their style of play which saw the team reach the semi-final of the FIFA World Cup held in Qatar in December.

