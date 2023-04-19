Israel sacks commander who failed to arrest a wanted man in Jenin

Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the Israeli border guard commander, Amir Cohen, dismissed the commander of a unit in the Israeli undercover forces due to his failure to arrest a wanted man in the occupied Palestinian city of Jenin last week.

The newspaper stated yesterday that most of the details of the operation are confidential and have not been announced, but that the team acted in violation of procedures and orders. They also failed to arrest the suspect.

Border Police sources told the newspaper, "The danger to the personnel has increased," and it was found that the unit commander had lied in the investigation into the incident.

According to the decision by the Border Guard Police Commander, the unit commander was removed from his post and his deputy will be transferred to another position.

Israel's Army Radio stated that the failed operation was carried out by the undercover soldiers last week in Jenin, in which they failed to arrest the wanted man. The man was arrested in Jenin today.

The radio station pointed out that it was a "miracle" that a number of the unit's best soldiers weren't killed because of what it called the "recklessness" of the unit commander.

Israeli special forces stormed the city of Jenin today with the support of the occupation army, surrounded a house and arrested the brothers Ahmed and Amjad Jaradat, as well as Abdullah Abu Naasa, seizing his vehicle. Eight people were injured in the occupation force's raid of the Palestinian city.

