Saudi lawyer calls for Ronaldo to be deported after 'scandalous act'

Saudi lawyer, Nouf Bint Ahmad, yesterday announced that she had filed a complaint to Saudi the Public Prosecution against Cristiano Ronaldo following a "scandalous act" directed at fans of a rival club.

A video that went viral on social media shows Ronaldo reacting badly as fans of Al-Hilal club chanted the name of his football rival Messi after his team lost a match on Tuesday.

The lawyer re-posted the disgraceful video of Ronaldo and wrote: "I am not a football fan, but if the fans of Al Hilal provoked Ronaldo, he should not have responded to them this way."

She added: "The behaviour conducted by Ronaldo is considered a crime, a scandalous act, and it is one of the crimes that requires detention and deportation if conducted by a foreigner. So we are asking for his deportation."

Bint Ahmad went on to appeal to the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee in Saudi Arabia to apply the law to Ronaldo as it had done to Keita, referring to a former foreign footballer with a local team who used a hand gesture and spat towards the second assistant referee in the 2007-2008 season.

Keita was expelled from the Saudi League and clubs were prevented from signing him.

