Turks in Lebanon begin casting votes for Turkiye's May 14 elections

May 1, 2023 at 4:25 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Lebanon, Middle East, News, Turkey
Turkish citizens living abroad cast their votes during the presidential and the 28th term parliamentary elections in Beirut, Lebanon on May 01, 2023 [Houssam Shbaro/Anadolu Agency]
Turkish citizens living in Lebanon on Monday started casting their ballots for Turkiye's upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections, reports Anadolu Agency.

Some 8,336 Turks who are eligible to vote can go to the polls in Lebanon until May 7.

The process for Turkish citizens in Lebanon will last seven days until May 7, from 9 am to 9 pm local time.

Speaking to Anadolu, Turkiye's Ambassador to Lebanon Ali Baris Ulusoy said: "We have made all our preparations so that our citizens can vote safely."

Voting in Turkiye itself will take place on Sunday, May 14. Voters will choose between four presidential hopefuls: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is seeking reelection, Muharrem Ince, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, and Sinan Ogan.

Meanwhile, 24 political parties and 151 independent candidates are vying for 600 seats in the Turkish parliament.

Some 3.41 million people are eligible to cast votes abroad, including nearly 278,000 first-time voters.

