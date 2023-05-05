Algeria supports any deal to organise elections in Libya

Algeria yesterday announced its support for any agreements that would lead to holding parliamentary and presidential elections in Libya.

This came during talks between Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf and his Libyan counterpart Najla Mangoush in Algiers. The talks touched on issues of mutual interest, according to a statement by the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the ministry, Mangoush provided Attaf with "an update on the latest developments in the political process led by the United Nations to end the crisis in Libya."

Attaf reaffirmed "Algeria's commitment to supporting the stability and unity of this neighbouring country and backing any efforts to achieve consensus among its people to move forward in holding parliamentary and presidential elections."

Both sides expressed their "keenness to maintain the tradition of political coordination and consultation, and intensifying joint efforts to enhance the path of bilateral cooperation in various fields," according to the statement.

Mangoush arrived in Algeria on Wednesday for a two-day working visit "to strengthen the relations of brotherhood and Algerian-Libyan cooperation and intensify political consultation and coordination between the two brotherly countries on issues of common interest," according to the Algerian Foreign Ministry's statement.

READ: Algeria resigns Inter-Parliamentary Union presidency in protest at Israels membership