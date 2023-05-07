4 Palestinians injured in settler attack in West Bank

Four Palestinians were injured in a settler attack on Saturday following an anti-settlement rally in the occupied West Bank, according to a local activist, reports Anadolu Agency.

Palestinians staged a rally in Msafer Yatta, south of Hebron city, to show solidarity with local residents against settler attacks, Fouad al-Amour, coordinator of the so-called Protection and Resilience Committee in the southern West Bank, told Anadolu.

He said settlers and army forces attacked local residents in the area following the rally, injuring four people who were treated on the spot.

According to al-Amour, Israeli forces used tear gas canisters to disperse participants in the anti-settlement rally.

Four Palestinians were also detained.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the report.

Meanwhile, Israeli settlers uprooted 258 olive trees near the Kafr al-Deek town in the West Bank, the Palestinian state news agency Wafa reported.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), 314 Israeli settler attacks were documented against Palestinians since the start of the year across the West Bank, including 225 assaults that caused damage to Palestinian properties and 89 assaults that inflicted injuries among Palestinians.

