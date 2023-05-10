Saudi Arabia to resume its diplomatic mission work in Syria

Two days after Syria was reinstated to the Arab League at its meeting in Cairo, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, on Tuesday, that the Kingdom will resume the work of its diplomatic mission in Syria.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry added in its statement said that resuming the diplomatic mission's work in Syria is based on the brotherly ties that unite the Saudi and Syrian peoples and reflects keenness to contribute to developing joint Arab action.

The Ministry added that the move aims to enhance security and stability in the region.

Riyadh also took into account the decision issued by the ministerial meeting of the Arab League's Council of Foreign Ministers, which was held in Cairo on 7 May 2023, to reinstate Syria to the Arab fold, as well as the principles of the UN and Arab League charters and international conventions and norms, according to the Saudi Foreign Ministry statement.

Last Sunday, the Arab League welcomed Syria's government back to the Arab fold, nearly ten years after the country's membership was suspended over its crackdown on internal peaceful protests that began in March 2011. The Bashar Al-Assad regime's crackdown has resulted in the killing of more than 500,000 people and displacement of millions.

