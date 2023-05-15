2 Israel MKs: We did not, will not stop assassination of Palestinians

Two far-right Israeli ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, said that the assassination of Palestinians in Gaza will not be stopped, the Dunya Al-Watan news site reported, citing Israel's Kan TV.

According to Dunya Al-Watan, Kan quoted Ben-Gvir and Smotrich as saying that Israel has not and will not stop the assassination of Palestinians, and that they will continue to do whatever is necessary for Israel's security.

The remarks came a few hours after the ceasefire agreement entered into force in the Gaza Strip between the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, and the Israeli government. The truce came into effect at 10pm on Saturday, after a five-day Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza said 33 Palestinians were killed and 190 others were wounded during the Israeli aggression.

The Palestinian victims included women and children, in addition to six prominent leaders of Al-Quds Brigades.

