Video: Israel drone bombs Palestinian cyclist in Gaza

There has been widespread anger after a video began circulating on social media recorded by a security camera in Gaza showing an Israeli drone bombing a Palestinian while he was riding his bike in the southern city of Rafah.

The Palestinian was travelling along a road when he was attacked by the Israeli drone during the occupation's latest offensive on Gaza.

The video triggered anger on social media, with users highlighting that the cyclist was doing nothing suspicious.

RT @Timesofgaza "The moment when the lsraeli airforce targeted a Palestinian while riding his bicycle yesterday in Rafah, south of Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/zQH7UhvP6r" — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) May 14, 2023

During a five-day Israeli offensive on Gaza, the occupation killed 34 Palestinian, including six children and three women, and wounded 157 others, including 48 children, 26 women and ten senior citizens.

READ: Children in Gaza: life under Israels bombs