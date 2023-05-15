Portuguese / Spanish / English

Video: Israel drone bombs Palestinian cyclist in Gaza

May 15, 2023 at 3:26 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
The moment when the lsraeli airforce targeted a Palestinian while riding his bicycle in Rafah, south of Gaza Strip on May 13 2023 [@RichardHardigan/Twitter]
 May 15, 2023 at 3:26 pm

There has been widespread anger after a video began circulating on social media recorded by a security camera in Gaza showing an Israeli drone bombing a Palestinian while he was riding his bike in the southern city of Rafah.

The Palestinian was travelling along a road when he was attacked by the Israeli drone during the occupation's latest offensive on Gaza.

The video triggered anger on social media, with users highlighting that the cyclist was doing nothing suspicious.

During a five-day Israeli offensive on Gaza, the occupation killed 34 Palestinian, including six children and three women, and wounded 157 others, including 48 children, 26 women and ten senior citizens.

