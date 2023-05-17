Hamas wins important student elections in West Bank

The Islamic Bloc, Hamas' student wing, yesterday won an important student union election at An-Najah University in the occupied West Bank.

The Islamic Bloc won 40 seats, while Fatah's student arm – the Youth movement – won 38, with three seats going to other parties.

An-Najah University is the largest in the occupied West Bank and the victory of the Islamic Bloc in the elections is considered important as it came in spite of efforts exerted by the university, the Palestinian security services and the Israeli occupation to suppress the party.

Israeli occupation forces often target members of the Islamic Bloc, while the Palestinian security services threaten them and their families and the university administration has banned several of the Bloc's events from being held on campus.

