Jordan: MP charged with smuggling arms into occupied West Bank

Jordanian MP Imad Al-Adwan has been indicted and charged in Amman for attempting to smuggle weapons and gold into the occupied West Bank, Haaretz has reported. According to the indictment, Al-Adwan faces up to 15 years in prison if found guilty.

The MP is charged with exporting weapons with the intention of illegal use and committing acts likely to disrupt public order and threaten the security of the country, his lawyer told AFP. His parliamentary immunity has been revoked.

Thirty-five-year-old Al-Adwan was arrested last month by the Israeli authorities after being caught with 12 rifles and 194 pistols in his car at the King Hussein Bridge. Also known as the Allenby Bridge, it links the occupied Palestinian territories and Jordan.

He is alleged to have used his diplomatic passport to smuggle items before, including weapons, animals, e-cigarettes and gold, said Israel's Shin Bet domestic security agency. Its own investigation, added the agency, determined that Al-Adwan was smuggling for money and "indeed received large sums of money." Nevertheless, he was released by Israel before being arrested by the Jordanian authorities.

According to Jordan's Petra news agency, "Other defendants admitted to trading and smuggling weapons, gold and e-cigarettes in association" with the MP.

