Poetry, a voice for the oppressed in Australia and Palestine: MEMO in conversation with Sara Saleh

Much like Palestinians, Australia's First Nation people – known as the Aboriginals – and Torres Strait Islander peoples have suffered dispossession, violence and colonialism from the European settlers. Pro-Palestine and pro-First Nation activism are connected in their fight for justice against settler colonialism. Helping us connect the dots is poet and human rights lawyer Sara Saleh. Join us as we explore how poetry and art enable activism.

Sara Saleh is a writer, human rights lawyer, organiser and daughter of Lebanese-Palestinian-Egyptian migrants based on Bidjigal land (Sydney, Australia).

Her poems, short stories and essays have been published nationally and internationally in English and Arabic. She is co-editor of the groundbreaking 2019 anthology Arab, Australian, Other: Stories on Race and Identity.

Sara made history as the first poet to win both the coveted Peter Porter and Judith Wright Poetry Prizes. Her debut novel Songs for the Dead and the Living and poetry collection, The Flirtation of Girls, are due for release later this year.

