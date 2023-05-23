Libya: joint commission starts talks on election laws

Members of the joint commission (6+6) put together by the UN-backed High Council of State in Tripoli and the Libyan House of Representatives controlled by General Khalifa Haftar in east Libya, are reported to be meeting in the Moroccan city of Bouznika. Italian news agency Nova noted that the meeting started on Monday and is expected to last for a week.

The agenda for the meeting includes the election laws which will be used to govern the conduct of Libya's legislative and presidential elections. The discussions stem from the roadmap announced at the end of February by UN envoy Abdallah Batili. Representatives of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) are attending the meetings.

The Bouznika meeting is part of a series hosted by Morocco, bringing together different Libyan parties to deepen the dialogue on ways and means to settle the crisis in the North African country. Morocco has previously brokered meetings and deals between Libyan rivals including the Skhirat agreement which still serves as a reference for a political and peaceful settlement of the crisis in Libya.

